Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 9%

Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.12 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.12 ($0.25). 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

