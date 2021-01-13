Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Down 2%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market cap of C$64.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 130,000 shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,431,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,543,982.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,320.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) Company Profile (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

