Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verb Technology traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 3,289,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,242,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

