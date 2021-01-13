VeriBlock (VBK) Price Hits $0.0079

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 972,667,607 coins and its circulating supply is 694,678,247 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

