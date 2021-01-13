VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.95. VerifyMe shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 25.25.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 1,561.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

