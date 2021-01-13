Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $68,200.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68.

On Thursday, October 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 347,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 291.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,579,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 653,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

