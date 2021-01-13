Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.24

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.24 and traded as low as $25.81. Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 157,186 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.