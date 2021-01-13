Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.57 and its 200 day moving average is $252.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.