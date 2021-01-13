ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $23,178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.50. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

