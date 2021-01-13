Vid Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $65,440.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,438,755 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

