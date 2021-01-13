VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.04 million and $1.47 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.