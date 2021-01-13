Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 5.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 984,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,314,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of analysts have commented on VKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

