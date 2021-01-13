Vinaland (LON:VNL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Vinaland Limited (LON:VNL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Vinaland shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 108,750 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £8,797.20 and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vinaland Company Profile (LON:VNL)

VinaLand Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s objective is to focus on growth segments within Vietnam’s real estate market, namely residential, office, retail, industrial and leisure projects in Vietnam and the surrounding countries in Asia. All its investments are located in Vietnam.

