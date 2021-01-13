Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

