Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.