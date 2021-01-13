Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

