Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.31

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.31 and last traded at $145.19, with a volume of 2431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visteon by 26.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Visteon by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

