Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $128.58 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00017401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $128.58 million and $1.94 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

