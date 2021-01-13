Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,378. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

