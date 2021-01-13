Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVE stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

