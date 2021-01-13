VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

