Vodi X (VDX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Vodi X has a total market cap of $543,649.50 and $179.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

