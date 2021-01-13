Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.47 ($202.90).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €145.76 ($171.48) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.33. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

