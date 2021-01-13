Volvere plc (VLE.L) (LON:VLE) Trading Down 1.1%

Volvere plc (VLE.L) (LON:VLE)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.03). 611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395 ($18.23).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,414.44. The company has a market capitalization of £25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions and turnaround investments. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions, food manufacturing.

