Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 210 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 193.09.

Get Volvo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.