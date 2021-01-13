Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.16 ($74.31).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

