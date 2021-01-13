Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

