Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

VYGR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

