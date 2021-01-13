Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.
VYGR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
