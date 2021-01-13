Voyager Token Price Up 223.9% Over Last 7 Days (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $147.74 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 223.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.