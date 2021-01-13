Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.71 million and a P/E ratio of -280.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.67.

About Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

