Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.05. 170,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

