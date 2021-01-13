Wanchain Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and $2.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015602 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

