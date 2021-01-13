Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €49.00 Price Target

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €42.02 ($49.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.78 ($50.33).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

