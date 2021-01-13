Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €49.00 Price Target

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €42.02 ($49.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.78 ($50.33).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

