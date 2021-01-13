Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

