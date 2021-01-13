Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.80. 317,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $269.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.