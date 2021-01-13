wave edu coin Trading Down 10.3% This Week (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $253,609.01 and approximately $598.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.40 or 0.97122702 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile