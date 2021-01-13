Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $60,050.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

