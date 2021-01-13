Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 534,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$32.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Get Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) alerts:

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.