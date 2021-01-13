Wedbush Comments on Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

