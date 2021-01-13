Wedbush Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.72). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xencor by 7,375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.