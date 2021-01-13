Wedbush Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Outperform”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.