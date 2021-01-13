Wedbush Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Outperform”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
