Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cable One (CABO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) recently:

1/12/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CABO stock opened at $2,002.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,907.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $2,421,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

