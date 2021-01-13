Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE: WEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.65. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

12/29/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.

12/23/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.

12/18/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.20.

12/10/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE WEF opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

