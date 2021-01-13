Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/31/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/31/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/30/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/2/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/19/2020 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

