Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

1/13/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/9/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/16/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LEVI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 1,502,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Levi Strauss & Co alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,398.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,131,018.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,665.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,468,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,272,577. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.