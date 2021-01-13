Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.55

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.55 and traded as low as $47.15. Weis Markets shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 57,091 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weis Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 546.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 36.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

