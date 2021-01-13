Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Price Target to $60.00

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EAR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 18,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

