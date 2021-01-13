Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

WFC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 32,067,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

