WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

WESCO International stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

