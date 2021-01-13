WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

